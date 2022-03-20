D'Music app users to party in Miami with Shenseea

THREE lucky D'Music app users with the most streams of Shenseea's chart-busting album, ALPHA, will win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to see her live in concert in Miami on May 30.

Dubbed the D'Music Shenseea Stream to Win competition, the big announcement was made at Shenseea's ALPHA album launch party on Tuesday night.

Standing on stage with the mega-artiste, brand marketing manager for Digicel Carla Hollingsworth told Shenseea's fans (fondly referred to as ShenYengs), “Get ready to stream her album on repeat, and win the experience of a lifetime!”

The streaming competition is easy to enter: Everyone who downloads the Caribbean's 'baddest' music-streaming app, D'Music, will then search for Shenseea's ALPHA album and stream multiple tracks as many times as they can by April 11.

Digicel will announce the top three streamers from its Caribbean markets in April, giving participants enough time to make travel plans.

For Hollingsworth, Shenseea's album is an expression of her versatility and creativity, and based on her fans' reaction in the D'Music app, they too agree. She commented, “ ALPHA has risen to top status in the app — it's now one of the most-streamed albums in D'Music. With this opportunity for her fans across the Caribbean to see her live in concert in Miami, they'll be even more excited to listen on repeat!”

In addition to non-stop streaming to win, fans got the chance to meet Shenseea on her 'D'Music Road Tour' in Half-Way-Tree and Portmore on Friday, March 18, and in Ocho Rios and Montego Bay on Saturday. This exclusive opportunity was available to D'Music listeners who streamed ALPHA.

Fans who were unable to meet her in person can follow all the excitement in the D'Music app or via @DigicelJamaica on social media.

The D'Music app gives users worry-free streaming of over 40 million songs while on a Prime Bundle with dedicated app data. Users can also download their favourite tunes and listen to them while on the go.