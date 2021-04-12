Dad eager to have his son back

Rohan Williams can only recall special moments with his 11-year-old son Shemar who, he said, he has not seen since Sunday, February 28.

“He is a guy like this: after eating dinner, at a certain time in the night he would say, 'Daddy, I am hungry again, can I get some of your food?' or he would ask me to bring something from work for him and I would bring a hot dog — he likes hot dogs,” Williams told the Jamaica Observer last week.

According to the 40-year-old, he left Shemar and his mother at home in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew, but when he returned from work they were not there.

“They would go out and walk on Sunday evenings and come back at a certain time,” he said. “So when I was watching the curfew time and I didn't see them, I got worried. I did not even sleep. For the whole night I was looking and listening to see if I would hear anybody calling to open the grille to come in.”

Williams said after searching in the community he returned home and began pulling out drawers in his room, where he found a note from the mother advising him that she had gone to help a female friend in Old Harbour whose mom had passed away.

He told the Observer that he contacted the friend who told him that the mother and child had indeed visited her, but they had eventually left.

Williams said he contacted family and friends of his son's mother, but they were also clueless about their whereabouts.

He said he reported the matter to the Seaview Gardens police but was told to take the matter to the Kingston and St Andrew Family Court.

He said when he went to the family court he was told that he needed the child's birth certificate and Tax Registration Number.

“But I do not have the paper with me. I am not sure if she took it with her,” he said, adding that he has been trying to get both documents since then.

“It has been a very rough time. When I go to my bed early I would wake up at about 2:00 or 3:00 am, and I would still feel around just the same, even though he is not there. The way he is and the way he loved his dad he would sleep and throw his hands on me — that is how we lived,” Williams said.

He alleged that the boy's mother was not fond of the bond he shared with Shemar.

“She always complained that I love him too much. Since he was a baby he would leave his mother to come to me, and I would always give him what he wanted,” Williams said.

He said he would be elated to find his son, whom he described as a nice and jovial youngster who enjoys playing games on his tablet.

“I would be so happy because he is a part of me. Based on the way in which we bond since he was a baby until now, I can't afford to miss him for so long. Mi feel it really bad; it hurts me,” he said.