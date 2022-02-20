Dalling clarifies 'can't fix the problems' comment

CEO of the Firearm Licensing Authority Shane Dalling has said that earlier comments by him that certain problems at the agency which he leads, day to day, could not be fixed, amounted to an instance when he merely misspoke while doing an interview on radio.

Some have chastised the FLA's top administrative man for making the comment, which he said was done “in the heat of things” but was not a true demonstration of what he meant to say, and do.

“Not only can I fix the problems, but I have actually started implementing measures to address the very problems that face the FLA,” Dalling said in response to a Jamaica Observer question during a seated discussion last Thursday.

“Truth be told is that the staffing arrangements at the FLA have substantially changed. We have revamped the staff … several persons who were part of the previous culture of the FLA are no longer here, and so what you have taking place is change management of the very culture and the very persons,” the CEO said.

He noted that people who resisted the change he is pursuing had left the organisation while others, as he put it, were being “re-cultured”.

“We are putting measures in place to ensure there is a separation of board in terms of its licensing duty, and staff in terms of their responsibility to ensure that accurate information — including the security clearance, the security checks and other adverse reports of individuals — are properly brought to the board for attention. This will ensure that the board has the best information… accurate information — unfettered and unhindered and also uninfluenced by anyone.

“Sanctions are being put in place for persons who participate in any such activity, and recommendations have been made as it relates to changes that are to be placed in the Firearms Act which would criminalise activities that could lead to licences being given to persons of questionable character in the future,” Dalling went on.

“So offences such as inciting, aiding and abetting, procuring money for firearms; encouraging bribery or corruption in the application process or in the execution of one's duty, would now become a criminal offence under the Firearms Act, rather than the general legislations,” he added.

Dalling said that specific penalties for people working in the FLA, which would not exclude board members, were being prescribed.

“Further,” the CEO said, “one of the strongest recommendations that was made to be included in the Firearms Act is that where a person receives a firearm licence under questionable circumstances, it would not preclude a future board from revoking that licence once it is shown that that person was not fit to have got that licence in the first place.

“So it would take away the appetite from persons, because one person stated in court that the FLA knew that at the time that he was granted a licence he had a criminal antecedent, and gave him. Now that could pose a challenge because the court can then ask, “Then what new do you know about him since the board knew that and granted him…what new do you know why you are now revoking it?

“The legislation would put provisions in place, notwithstanding, that a board could revoke that licence — unless it can be properly justified otherwise,” Dalling suggested.