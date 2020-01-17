Dancehall artiste Quada out on bail

Dancehall artiste Quada out on bailFriday, January 17, 2020
Dancehall artiste Quada was offered bail in the amount of $500,000 when he appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court today.
A condition of Quada’s bail is that he surrender his travel documents to the police. Quada, whose real name is Shauguelle Clarke, is to return to court on January 27.
The fast-rising dancehall artiste handed himself over to the police on Wednesday, (Jan 15) after he was listed as a person of interest in the mob killing of 30-year-old Miguel Williams in Sterling Castle Heights, St Andrew on April 17, 2019.
The 23-year-old artiste was later charged with one count of murder and one count of arson. Quada’s attorney at law, Bert Samuels told BUZZ that his client is very happy that he’s out of jail. “He’s saying that it paid off, that he surrendered to the police, and he did it in the presence of his attorneys,” he said.
