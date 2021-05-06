PHOTO: Danger ahead!

Thursday, May 06, 2021

This object has been placed at the intersection of Half-Way-Tree Road and Retirement Road in Kingston 5 to prevent motorists from driving over a section of the road which broke away recently. It, however, has been causing traffic to back up in that section

of the city. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT