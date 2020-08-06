Daredevil parents climb ‘deadly’ mountain with 3-y-o son, 7-y-o daughter

Daredevil parents climb ‘deadly’ mountain with 3-y-o son, 7-y-o daughterThursday, August 06, 2020
|
When you think of a family outing, climbing an 11,000ft mountain together would hardly come to mind. But for daredevil British parents, Leo and Jessica Houlding, it was just the adventure the family needed. And they made history in the process!
Their seven-year-old daughter, Freya, became the youngest person to reach the summit of an 11,000ft mountain unaided. Her daredevil family climbed the Piz Badile – on the border of Switzerland and Italy, in three days.
Her three-year-old brother Jackson was carried up by his mother while Leo, a professional climber, brought their supplies.
The family reached the summit on July 27.
In 2004, two British climbers; Jules Cartwright, 29, and Julie Colver , 43, fell to their deaths while descending Piz Badile.
But Houlding didn’t feel overly concerned as he said the climb they chose offers adventurers greater control over potential risks – including rockfall and bad weather.
Speaking from Bregaglia, Switzerland, he said: “it’s a super classic route, the best of it’s grade in the world.”
“What was exceptional was we did it with our seven year-old-daughter Freya and our three-year-old son Jackson,” he added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy