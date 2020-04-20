Dark days for Dexta: Entertainer remains in custody

Dark days for Dexta: Entertainer remains in custodyMonday, April 20, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Dexta Daps will have to remain behind bars pending an application to the Emergency Powers Review Tribunal to have him released.
Queen’s Counsel Peter Champagnie sought Dexta Daps’ release in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court Monday but was informed that his client was detained under the current state of emergency in South St Andrew.
As a result, the court could not hear the matter concerning the entertainer who is yet to be charged.
“What this effectively means is that we will have to go before the tribunal for the matter to be heard in relation to his release,” Champagnie is quoted by the Observer.
Dexta Daps, given name Louis Grandison, has been detained for gang-related activities in the St Andrew South Division since April 8. He is being held at the Hunts Bay Police Station.
The Seaview-based artiste is known for songs, including 7Eleven and Shabba Madda Pot.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy