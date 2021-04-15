Data shows elderly Grenadian men attracted to minors

Data shows elderly Grenadian men attracted to minorsThursday, April 15, 2021
ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) – The Grenada police said yesterday that elderly men were sexually attracted to minors, most of whom are well known to the perpetrators.
“A major concern from the data that we collected is accused persons over 50 years of age and the victim eight years and under. We had an accused 59 years whose victim was three years old; we had an accused 51 years, the victim five years; an accused 50 years the victim six years; accused 57 years the victim seven years,” said Inspector Maureen Stanisclaus of the Sex Crimes Unit of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).
“These incidents are persons who were known to the victims, they were not strangers,” said Stanisclaus, telling reporters “this is of great concern to us, we need members of the community to help us to reduce these incidents”.
The police said that all the incidents fall into the category of indecent or sexual offences.
They said that for the first quarter of 2021, the Sex Crimes Unit recorded 51 reports compared to 33 last year.
“Of that number our concern, and the concern of the RGPF is the age group 11 to 16. In 2021 of the 51 reports received 26 reports were of the age group 11 to 16 as compared to 2020 where there were 33 reports and 16 was from the age group 11 to 16,” she said while calling on the public to continue reporting known or suspected incidents to her unit.
“The RGPF cannot do it alone, we need the community. You must report, do not stay silent, what you see you must pass the information to us. This is the only way that we will be able to not stop based on what we are seeing but at least reduce these incidences,” Stanisclaus said, reminding parents that minors should only be left with trusted adults.
“Know who you are leaving your children with,” she added.
