Date announced for new NBA season

Date announced for new NBA seasonFriday, November 06, 2020
December 22 is the date being considered for the start of the new NBA season. Yes, BUZZ Fam, the 2020/2021 season is just 47 days away!
The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) confirmed that the news in a tweet.
The final game of the 2020 NBA Finals came on October 11 from within a bio-secure bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, after a four month mid-season delay due to Covid-19.
According to ESPN, this early start date is all about the perceived financial benefits to the NBA.
“The league believes that a December 22 start that includes Christmas Day games on television and allows for a 72-game schedule that finishes before the Summer Olympics in mid-July is worth between $500 million and $1 billion in short- and long-term revenues to the league and players.”
