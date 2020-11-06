Date announced for new NBA season

December 22 is the date being considered for the start of the new NBA season. Yes, BUZZ Fam, the 2020/2021 season is just 47 days away!

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) confirmed that the news in a tweet.

The final game of the 2020 NBA Finals came on October 11 from within a bio-secure bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, after a four month mid-season delay due to Covid-19.

According to ESPN, this early start date is all about the perceived financial benefits to the NBA.

“The league believes that a December 22 start that includes Christmas Day games on television and allows for a 72-game schedule that finishes before the Summer Olympics in mid-July is worth between $500 million and $1 billion in short- and long-term revenues to the league and players.”