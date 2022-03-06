Daughter's killing continues to haunt dad

Fearful that his daughter's murderer is still out there, a 54-year-old father is being haunted by sounds of men kicking off his door and entering his home to kill him every night.

His daughter, 30-year-old Leona “Kimmy” Salmon, a driver employed to GraceKennedy Limited, was killed early on the morning of Februry 16, while she was making deliveries in close proximity to her home in Windsor Heights, off Windsor Road in St Catherine.

Salmon's body was found along Washington Drive in Windsor Heights with multiple gunshot wounds, a slashed throat and plucked out eyes — a sight that has lingered with her father.

“Sometimes mi cyaa sleep. Mi cyaa sleep. Mi traumatised. Sometimes, everything just run on my mind. Mi can't even think straight. Each time, a she a run on my mind. She a mi oldest child,” the man told the Jamaica Observer.

The 54-year-old had told the Sunday Observer that while being informed about the state of his daughter's body, police officers had to console him.

On Wednesday, February 23, St Catherine South police held a person of interest in relation to Salmon's murder. The Sunday Observer understands that the suspect was held in an operation in Central Village, and was to be questioned in the presence of his attorney.

Three days later, detectives laid charges against 31-year-old Saddam Morgan, also known as “Trackas,” who is believed to be involved in the murder. Morgan, a welder of Windsor Heights, Central Village, was charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm.

He is set for a court appearance in early March.

However, the grieving father said he was still fearful.

“Mi nuh feel safe. Mi feel like the perpetrator will send two man come kill me. I don't know. Any game can play right now. People know where me live and everything. Sometimes a night-time, mi hear some sounds and mi fly out of mi sleep. Mi all a listen fi hear if nobody a go kick off the door and come in and shoot up the place. I don't know… a just that me think most times,” the man went on.

“They (police) called me and mi go down to the station on Monday. Them ask mi some questions and so forth. This don't change anything. What if more people who are involved still out there?” the father lamented.

Salmon's younger brother is also still reeling from the tragic loss.

“It is distressing. I have never dealt with a situation like this before. I'm kinda flustered,” he told the Sunday Observer.

“The investigation is still going on and they have people in custody and so forth, so I am just hoping for the best. We're still awaiting updates, so until then, we can't proceed with anything. The autopsy hasn't been done as yet, so we haven't identified the body as yet.

Police sources had told the Sunday Observer that it seems Salmon didn't make it home on Wednesday morning. The truck she was driving was discovered, stripped of all the goods on the main road. This was a little distance away from where her body was dumped.

Meanwhile, Salmon's aunt has taken a huge hit with her health since the news broke.

“I'm not doing so good. I went to the doctor on Monday and I'm under depression. Right now, from last week mi having diarrhea, stomach pains… I'm just not feeling good. The doctor saying it is the depression doing me like this… resting on my body and making me sick and all these things. My doctor sending me to the mental health doctor, so me a seh I am not going because me nuh mad,” she told the Sunday Observer.

She also said her brother should be around people as he grieves his first child.

“It's because he is by himself. Right now, I have to stay with family members and dem try fi console me and so, and my church people dem and so. But it is still worrying. I am not at my house now. I don't even know what going on at my house now.”

On Monday, February 28, three men were arrested in relation to illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an operation in Windsor Heights. A Glock pistol and two magazines loaded with 30 rounds of 9mm cartridges were allegedly seized by the police.