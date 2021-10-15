Davianah files police report of alleged abuse-says experience was ‘professional’ this time around

Almost a week after posting about her alleged abuse, Davianah, the daughter of reggae star, Tony Rebel, has filed a report with the Constant Spring police station on Friday morning.

Davianah files police report of alleged abuse

In an interview with the OBSERVER ONLINE, Davianah who is a recording artiste herself, shared that unlike previous attempts, her experience with law enforcers on Friday was a professional one. Davianah had shared that based on how alleged abuse victims are treated by police, she was afraid to report her situation. She expressed satisfaction with how her complaint was handled.

“It was a very professional experience this time, and I must applaud the JCF on how professional, victim-centred and smooth the process was this time; my trauma was not trivialized. I just wanted to feel that the system worked for someone like me. I really want to break out of this cycle of abuse, and this is the first step in that direction,” she told the Observer Online.

A female officer took her statement.

Over the last weekend, a video of the emerging artiste wearing a bloody T-shirt, created quite the stir. In the footage, the camera panned down to show numerous drops of blood on the floor. She captioned the scene with an ominous “ready to go”, triggering rumors that the video was a failed suicide attempt, and a jarring cry for help.

It was later discovered that the entertainer was in fact disclosing her alleged abuse.

“I’m just sick of being abused, mentally and physically, I’m tired. I have to be brave and strong and positive all the time & I’m just tired. Am just here for people to use and abuse because if that’s my role in life, I definitely don’t want it anymore. I had enough and am just ready to go now. I’m ready!!!” she wrote on her Instagram page.

The post has since been deleted.

The artiste should be releasing her five-track Bad One EP under her eponymous label any time soon. With every purchase of the EP, fans will receive free merchandise and a ticket to her virtual Bad One concert slated for this month.