David just wanted to help children

The Oncology Unit at Bustamante Hospital for Children has received a number of critical equipment and resources from Sandals Foundation in conjunction with the family of late tourism and Sandals Resorts International (SRI) stalwart David Roper.

The supplies, which are valued at just under $600,000, comprise an examination light, three infusion pumps, one port-a-cath and 10 huber needles.

Acquisition of the equipment was made possible through the contribution of relatives, colleagues, and friends who donated to a specially created fund in Roper's honour.

Dr Michelle-Ann Richards-Dawson, senior medical officer at the hospital, described the development as “an overwhelming moment because it's not just a donation from a corporate entity, but it's a donation from a family in memory of a dear loved one who has passed”.

“I'm ecstatic,” Dr Richards-Dawson said, “because this is a critical area for managing children with cancer. It's a very sensitive area and a difficult area so anything our team can be supported with in providing that care is important to us,” said Dr Richards-Dawson.

Dr Sharon McLean-Salmon, a consultant paediatrician and specialist in the Oncology Unit, agreed. “The [resources] will go a long way in helping us deliver the chemotherapy or other medications that are needed in a very accurate and precise manner to the children. This is an excellent dent in some of the needs that we have in the Oncology Unit,” she said.

Roper's younger brother, Brian, shared the significance of moment noting, “For all of my life that I can recall, David would get mightily upset whenever he heard of appeals for children who needed to go abroad for treatment or for equipment that was needed here. In the last six months of his life he kept saying he just wanted to help a child. When he passed, his wife called me to say we needed to find a way to help children with cancer in particular.”

“We were very lucky,” a visibly emotional Roper continued. “We called the Sandals Foundation who did not hesitate. We raised some funds in his name and I know this is something he would be pleased about. On behalf of his family, wife, and kids it means so much to us that we are able to give something back and I am sure it is going to make a difference. I know he is very pleased,” said Roper.

Described by colleagues and close friends as “a great man who impacted lives all over the world through his humanity”, David Roper, who passed away on April 25 this year, was an irreplaceable force in community outreach and a devoted Sandals Foundation ambassador. He served as director of industry relations at SRI and was instrumental in guiding young people in and outside of the company to reach their full potential.

The support of health-care services is a major area of work for Sandals Foundation, with the philanthropic organisation investing millions into various areas annually.

“This was a very special project for us because in more ways than one it hits close to home,” said Sandals Foundation Executive Director Heidi Clarke. “In appreciating the giant of a man that was David, and his commitment to outreach, we were honoured, when asked by his family, to create a special donation channel on our website to facilitate persons who were eager to give back in his memory.

“We are just deeply appreciative of all the love and support which have made it possible to positively impact the lives of so many children and their families who are served by this institution today and for many years to come,” said Clarke.

Each donated infusion pump unit was aptly presented with the inscription: 'For the love of our children — In memory of David Roper.'