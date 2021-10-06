Daymond John delivers blueprint to success at Nestlé Caribbean Youth Summit

The anticipation had been mounting since the first announcement of the NOW Nestlé Caribbean Youth Summit weeks ago.

Nestlé's self-prescribed mandate — to increase employment and employability and give youth the opportunity and drive to realise their true potential — garnered the interest of thousands throughout the Caribbean.

Day one of the two-day summit ignited passion in the speakers and the audience; evidenced by the buzzing chats and spirited questions that came from participants in various Caricom countries.

The featured speaker was the perfect fit for what the company set out to achieve. The similarity in missions added to his credibility and was reflected in his sincerity. According to him, one of his missions is to “bring people up the ladder how he was brought up”.

If it were not a virtual event, Daymond John — American businessman, investor, television personality, author, and motivational speaker — would have walked into a room of screams and rowdy applause as more than 10,000 people eagerly awaited his presentation.

After an introduction which listed dozens of accolades, including founder and CEO of multi-billion-dollar company FUBU, serial investor and presidential ambassador for global entrepreneurship, John sat with Anita Neil, a young talent within Nestlé Jamaica, for a very spirited 'fireside chat'.

Not the typical stern-faced, business figure, John was excited to share his journey and give crucial and relatable advice to the group.

Admitting that it can be daunting to start a business, John presented the very human side to a successful entrepreneur, making it seem attainable by just about anyone. While there are key elements and steps necessary to achieve success, it is also critical to have the right approach and not just a well-produced business plan, he explained.

John shared that it is important, firstly, to believe that you can do what you have set your mind to and pair that confidence with passion; those are integral steps to start climbing the ladder of success.

Though he believes in higher education, he does not see this as the only means to success. “School was not for me...but I spent hours working and educating myself,” he shared.

Education, he argued, is widely available but in different forms and people should choose what best suits their situation. He also encouraged people to constantly educate themselves no matter what stage of the business they are at so that they can always position themselves properly.

While education is important, the best-selling author also believes that it is important to choose partners and employees properly and keep an open line of communication and compassion.

Referencing his early business days, he stated that he had been very matter-of-fact and strict and would fire people who were constantly late or under performing. However, he soon changed this approach.

“When I communicated with them and asked them sincerely what was going on in their life, I realised they did not mean any harm but they were dealing with crazy stuff at home,” he said.

John further shared that when he communicated with them and showed that he valued them, his staff turnover rate reduced significantly.

On the flip side, he also shared that it is important to set clear deliverables and boundaries when engaging others to be a part of your dream.

“Do not work in a grey area,” he said. Everyone should know their roles.

Failure, for John is not something to fear, as this sends you back to the drawing board to come back even stronger.

He gave examples of getting the door slammed in his face and reflecting after he would ask himself questions such as: 'Did I ask the right questions? Was this the correct approach? Was I adding value? Did I do the right homework on this person?' And then he would try again until he reached the right formula.