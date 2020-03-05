Days later, Guyana is still waiting for election results

President David Granger on Wednesday night urged nationals to be patient and allow the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to officially announce the results of Monday’s regional and general elections.

“I cannot make a declaration tonight because the Guyana Elections Commission itself has not received all of the declarations from the Returning Officer,” he said.

Granger said that the coalition, A Partnership for National Unity and the Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) had “made some challenges”, as well as the main opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

“Right now, verification is still taking place. The numbers have not been verified and we cannot make an announcement until the elections commission makes a declaration,” Granger said.

He said he had hoped that by now the declaration would have been made.

“I ask you to be patient and we hope that Thursday, the Chairman of the Elections Commission would make some form of declaration. But right now, it is quite impossible since nobody knows the final scores,” Granger said. “I crave your indulgence. Let us patiently wait until the declaration comes from the Elections Commission”.

With the returning Officers in eight regions of the 10 regions having declared results, the PPP/C holds a commanding 52,000 votes lead in the regional component of the election.

On Tuesday evening, officials of both the APNU+AFC and the PPP/C were summoned to the GECOM office after the Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield said some hiccups had halted the counting process in Region Four for some time.

He said, however, that the process resumed later on Wednesday night with the verification of the 192 Statements of Poll (SOP) from the East Bank of Demerara.