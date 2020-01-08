Dayton Campbell embraces new special projects role in Shadow Cabinet

You knew him as the very vocal opposition spokesman on health. Then he was the fiery campaign manager in Peter Bunting’s campaign to overthrow Peter Phillip as the leader of the People’s National Party (PNP). After Bunting’s Rise United team was very narrowly defeated, Dr Dayton Campbell graciously resigned from the shadow cabinet.

He’s now back in the hierarchy of the PNP as head of Special Projects. And Campbell told BUZZ that he’s just happy to contribute to the party once more.

“The only thing I run for in politics is to be the member of parliament for South East St Ann. Anything else is a privilege of the person that appoints it,” he said. “In whatever way I can contribute to that process I will forever offer myself, and my time, and give my full effort to achieve that.”

Dayton said this new position will allow him to ensure the plans outlined in the party’s manifesto are implemented. “Oftentimes when we approach an election cycle, you’ll hear people saying that they’re just making promises in an attempt to garner votes, and so this portfolio will see us putting forward an implementation schedule which will show people as to how the different commitment that we are making how exactly do we plan to implement them,” he said.

“If you have the party making proposals in education or healthcare, then this portfolio responsibility and committee task force will look at how we implement that proposal,” he added.

In the meantime, he said his party is busy preparing while it waits on the Andrew Holness administration to call the election.“There are certain things that we are putting in place to be ready because this is an election year,” he said.