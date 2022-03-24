Dead baby dumped in woman's arms in Portmore Mall

POLICE investigators are now awaiting the results of a post-mortem as they probe the death of a days-old infant in Portmore, St Catherine.

Jamaica Observer sources say that on Monday the police were called to a store in the Portmore Mall where the baby's body was found in a knapsack.

According to the reports, a female office clerk of a store in the mall was approached by a woman who gave her a knapsack to keep and told her that someone was coming for it.

The employee smelled a foul odour coming from the knapsack and opened it, only to discover the body of an infant that was partially burnt and wrapped in a plastic bag.

The police were summoned and subsequently saw the charred remains of a female infant. The body also had what appeared to be a laceration to the right arm.

A 22-year-old woman was later identified as the person who gave the baby to the office clerk.

That woman told the police that she gave birth to the child on March 15 at the Spanish Town Hospital. This has since been confirmed by officials at the hospital.

But investigators were unable to communicate with the baby's mother effectively as she appeared to be suffering from a mental condition.