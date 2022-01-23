Dead soldier remembered as a quiet person by wife of 18 years

The last time Georgia Richards spoke to her husband, Staff Sergeant O'Neil Richards, was on his birthday, Thursday, January 13. Little did she know that by the following Wednesday she would get a call that he died.

Reports are that Richards, 47, was found unconscious sometime after 6:00 am Wednesday at a military base in the Effortville area of Clarendon. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Georgia told the Jamaica Observer that her husband of 18 years was a quiet person who always had a smile on his face.

“He was not one for confrontation. If it was him alone, no argument; always have a little smile. He loved to watch plays. He was very down-to-earth,” a grief-stricken Georgia shared.

Adding that despite the fact that they had been living separately for months now, the mother of two said the news of his passing still came as a shock.

“I am in Duhaney Park, Kingston, because we are not living together for some time now. But he [was living] in St Thomas. It was real bad, because I spoke to him on his birthday, and he was supposed to come and look for us and then to get the news now. [The] children taking it bad because they haven't eat from yesterday [Wednesday]. Me nuh eat yet either, but me a try fi get them fi eat. I just have to be taking [it] one day at a time,” Georgia said.

She also added that even though she shared two children with him, a 17-year-old and a 12-year-old, Richards had three other children.

One such child, 18-year-old Beyonce Richards, told the Sunday Observer that she fainted twice after learning that her father had died.

“Me did drop down two times and me feel stress out. When me talk to him Sunday, him never sound sick or anything like that,” Beyonce said.

Having a close relationship with her father, she confirmed that although she hadn't seen him in months because she lives in Spanish Town, St Catherine, they speak over the phone on a regular basis.

“Me have one good relationship with him because me can call him and talk to him 'bout any little thing. A good time now me never see him, 'bout five months now. A work him did a go and me collect me birth paper from him,” Beyonce stated, barely able to hold back tears.

With the suddenness of Richards' passing, Lieutenant Celene Gordon of the Jamaica Defence Force's Media Affairs Office acknowledged that they are not yet aware of the circumstances surrounding his death, as it is early days in their investigation.

“The incident is actually still being investigated, and unfortunately that's all the information I can give you now. As you can imagine, the nature of it, we just can't say anymore now until whatever information comes out about it,” Gordon said.