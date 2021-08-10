Deadly New York shooting puts Kingston Central on edge

A shooting incident in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday morning which left three men dead, including a man believed to be the head of the ruthless Darksyde gang which mainly operates in the Kingston Central constituency here, has further increased anxiety and fear among residents who anticipate reprisals on local soil.

Since the attack, the central Kingston police have ramped up activities in the division to “maintain a visible presence in all communities affected by gang violence and to ensure communities are kept safe and secure”, according to commanding officer Superintendent Maldria Jones-Williams.

But, despite that attempt at reassurance from Jones-Williams, residents in some communities indicated yesterday that they anticipate that the war between the Darksyde and Gennasyde gangs in the constituency will intensify.

A resident of Tel Aviv, one of the communities impacted by the feud, said, “Dung yah tense because of the likkle incident weh gwaan overseas. People a fret because dem nuh know wah a di next move. Remember seh a di don dat ennuh.”

One female resident, who requested anonymity and refused to give the name of the community in Kingston Central where she lives, described the developments as a “dutty war” which has to stop.

She told the Jamaica Observer that the shooting in New York occurred on the heels of a taximan being shot multiple times and injured on South Camp Road in Kingston recently. The taximan is said to be a close relative of one of the leaders of the Gennasyde gang.

“The feedback from on the ground is that we a go feel it. Retaliation a go gwaan and everything a come off a di South Camp Road shooting. Is a dutty war dis. House a bun dung and dem have more house weh dem label already seh dem waan bun dung. When dem man yah a come, all 15 to 20 a dem. One jeep a police cyaan do nothing. Dem haffi bring all a truck full a soldier,” she said.

Councillor Rosalie Hamilton (Jamaica Labour Party [JLP], Rae Town Division) was concerned that gangsters were targeting the family members of their rivals.

Hamilton had underscored the seriousness of activities taking place in her division and the wider constituency in May when she expressed concern that thugs had placed her name on a bullet. She had interpreted that as a threat on her life from one of the factions, but declined at that time to say where the threat originated from.

In June last year, ahead of the September general election, journalists were told by Hamilton that she had tried to broker a truce between warring thugs from Spoilers, Tel Aviv, Southside, and Franklyn Town. They included the Darksyde gang, which has some members supporting the JLP, and the Gennasyde gang, which has some members supporting the People's National Party (PNP). Hamilton even led a march throughout numerous communities with people from those factions in an attempt to show unity.

“I don't think there can be any more upsurge than what we are having now. We are having serious upsurge. It remove now from men wanting to kill each other to now wanting to kill the family of their rivals, which is terrible,” she said yesterday.

“As far as my safety is concerned, I have always been getting threats and I must be concerned, but then I know what measures to put in place. The [person shot in New York] is just another person who lived in the community. If I have to talk to him, I talk to him. If I don't have to talk to him, I don't. We have nothing personal.”

Yesterday, Imani Duncan-Price, who chairs the PNP organisation in the constituency and is the party's caretaker, said that the New York shooting has led to a lot of concern on the ground. She said it is time for the Government to take control of the situation in the communities so that law-abiding residents can feel safe.

Some residents are contemplating fleeing the community due to rumours of more violence.

“The police can tell you how big the influence of these people are. When I talk to the community members, there are certain names people speak about as leaders in different types of organisations and gangs and when you have a leader taken out or harmed in this way, just like any organisation, you are going to have a response,” she said.

“What is the nature of the response? I cannot tell you, but the police have to be on alert, which I am sure they already are. But it is not fair for anybody to be living under this kind of consistent stress and fear for yourself and your children,” Duncan-Price added.

“This is why we have been fighting for the police to find the guns and get back control of the streets so that gunmen don't feel like they run the place, but that law and order can run the place and then have a ZOSO [zone of special operations] so that young men, in particular, have an opportunity for legal means of earning an income,” she said.