Death of child in State care being investigated

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The police have launched a probe into the death of a nine-year-old girl who on Wednesday succumbed to injuries she sustained at a foster care home in Cornwall Courts, St James.

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), which is also conducting its own investigation, has reported the death to the Office of the Children's Advocate (OCA).

“The matter is being investigated. It is a police matter... So we are awaiting the results of those investigations,” head of the CPFSA Rosalee Gage-Grey told the Jamaica Observer.

The CPFSA had stated in a news release that initial reports are that the child fell and hit her head on a wall. She became unresponsive and was rushed to Cornwall Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“This is a most unfortunate and regrettable incident. We deeply regret the death of this little girl and the circumstances in which she fell. The ministry and its relevant agencies are investigating the circumstance and every effort will be made to prevent a recurrence,” the release quoted Education and Youth Minister Fayval Williams.

“This little girl was described as outspoken and intelligent with a curious mind. Here is another child, gone too soon, not achieving her full potential. It really pains our hearts. We eagerly await the results of the police investigation, even as we have begun our own,” she added.

The CPFSA said three children who were also in the home have been removed and are receiving grief counselling.