Death of longtime principal Sister Angella Harris rocks Immaculate High

The Immaculate Conception High School for Girls is in a

state of mourning as long-serving principal Franciscan Sister Angella Harris died

on Friday, May 29. She was 63-year-old.

Speaking briefly with BUZZ, a senior administrator confirmed Harrisâ€™ passing, saying the loss of the beloved former principal has rocked the school.

According to the Constant Spring Road-based institutionâ€™s website, Sister Harris was born in Spalding, Manchester, and had dedicated 25 years of service to the development of education in Jamaica.

R.I.P Sister Angella. You helped to shape & influence many strong, determined and amazing women. ŸŒ¹â€” Tedz (@JcanTediBear) May 29, 2020

â€œIn 1964, Sr. Angellaâ€™s father, the then principal of a school, moved his family to the bustling city of Kingston in order to fill a vacancy in Kingston. Sr. Angella attended the Harbour View Primary School and later on Providence Primary. From the latter school, she graduated to St. Hughâ€™s High School where she proved to be an excellent student,â€ the website indicated.

She graduated with top honours from St. Hughâ€™s in 1979, and went on to pursue a degree at the University of the West Indies (UWI).

Harris then furthered her studies at the Sam Sharpe Teachers College and the Central Connecticut State University.

She was described as a stern but warm soul and a brilliant academic; in 1982 she converted to Catholicism and decided to enter the convent.

Because of you simple things will be kept simple in my life. Your legacy lives on forever. You have impacted so many lives in a positive way. Iâ€™m sad but absolutely glad I had the chance to know you.Ÿ•ŠŸ™Ÿ¾ Sister Angela Harris. â€” Dan Ÿ§¡ (@danirooksXo) pic.twitter.com/09ssooyAkiMay 29, 2020

Harris was a teacher at Immaculate for five years between 1984 and 1989 before she left to take up a position at Mount Alvernia High in St James. She was at the Montego Bay institution for 16 years, 10 of which she served as principal.

Harris returned to Immaculate in 2005 and was the principal of the all-girls school for close to 15 years.

On social media, scores of past students have expressed their sadness at Harrisâ€™ passing as they remember her for her kindness and guidance in their formative years.