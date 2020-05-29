Death of longtime principal Sister Angella Harris rocks Immaculate High

Death of longtime principal Sister Angella Harris rocks Immaculate HighFriday, May 29, 2020
|
The Immaculate Conception High School for Girls is in a
state of mourning as long-serving principal Franciscan Sister Angella Harris died
on Friday, May 29. She was 63-year-old.
Speaking briefly with BUZZ, a senior administrator confirmed Harrisâ€™ passing, saying the loss of the beloved former principal has rocked the school.
According to the Constant Spring Road-based institutionâ€™s website, Sister Harris was born in Spalding, Manchester, and had dedicated 25 years of service to the development of education in Jamaica.
â€œIn 1964, Sr. Angellaâ€™s father, the then principal of a school, moved his family to the bustling city of Kingston in order to fill a vacancy in Kingston. Sr. Angella attended the Harbour View Primary School and later on Providence Primary. From the latter school, she graduated to St. Hughâ€™s High School where she proved to be an excellent student,â€ the website indicated.
She graduated with top honours from St. Hughâ€™s in 1979, and went on to pursue a degree at the University of the West Indies (UWI).
Harris then furthered her studies at the Sam Sharpe Teachers College and the Central Connecticut State University.
She was described as a stern but warm soul and a brilliant academic; in 1982 she converted to Catholicism and decided to enter the convent.
Harris was a teacher at Immaculate for five years between 1984 and 1989 before she left to take up a position at Mount Alvernia High in St James. She was at the Montego Bay institution for 16 years, 10 of which she served as principal.
Harris returned to Immaculate in 2005 and was the principal of the all-girls school for close to 15 years.
On social media, scores of past students have expressed their sadness at Harrisâ€™ passing as they remember her for her kindness and guidance in their formative years.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy