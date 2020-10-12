Death penalty approved for rapists in Bangladesh

Death penalty approved for rapists in BangladeshMonday, October 12, 2020
|
Rapists in Bangladesh will now receive the death penalty if convicted. Bangladesh’s cabinet approved an amendment to the punishment. This follows a series of recent sexual assaults triggered protests on streets and in social media.
Under the current law, the maximum punishment in rape cases is life imprisonment. But in cases where the victim dies, capital punishment is allowed.
Details of the amendment were not immediately available. But cabinet spokesman Khandaker Anwarul Islam said the Cabinet agreed to a proposal that trials in rape cases be completed in a speedy manner.
Protests broke out in streets across the country after a video of a group of men stripping and attacking a woman in a southeastern district was circulated on Facebook.
An investigation by the country’s National Human Rights Commission found the woman in the video had been raped repeatedly and terrorized over the last year.
Police have arrested eight suspects, according to Aljazeera.
