Death threats continue for woman who pranks husband

When it comes to pranks and trickery Dwayne and Kerri-Ann Miller will always say “I do.”

Last December, one of the YouTube videos of the ruthless pranks of the couple went viral on social media, and the result is that Kerri-Ann has been receiving multiple death threats.

The 36-year-old, under the guise that she was celebrating her husband's birthday with a trip to Florida, devised a crafty plan that saw a perky Dwayne, also 36, driving happily to the airport with a fresh haircut, a brand new suit of clothes, two suitcases, and high expectations.

But, upon arriving at the airport and being asked for his ticket number, his excitement was deflated when his wife uttered, “It's a prank.”

Amid his disappointment and cursing as he exited the airport, when reality hit, Kerri-Ann's laughter grew louder. But it didn't sit well with some people online.

“He wanted to go to Jamaica for his birthday. Mi know him did a go upset. We were going through the pandemic and didn't travel in a year. And, for the first, he agreed to do something for his birthday. Normally, he would stay home and do nothing, and I got him to agree to fly out to Florida,” Kerri-Ann told the Jamaica Observer in an interview.

“At one point I was even getting death threats. In that video, my number came out, because when Dwayne was editing the video he overlooked that I said my phone number. So, a lot of people were calling me and threatening me and all of that. The video really went viral and only small pieces were going around, so on multiple social media platforms dem diss mi and call me all kinds of names.”

“I think Kerri was the most wicked person for like three months,” added Dwayne. “No one wanted to name Kerri at that moment.”

The video now has over 115,000 views and over 3,000 comments on their YouTube channel C Miller Tv.

Dwayne, much more relaxed than he was in the video, told the Sunday Observer that nothing is off limits.

“I think the airport prank a di only prank that she went too far with while she was doing it. But as soon as it finished, and 20 minutes blow off, and mi realise that it was a prank, I'm okay again. We signed up for exactly this. It nuh matter what is the circumstance. When I hear it is a prank, everything done. It is just smiling after,” he said.

“I would say the pranks strengthen the relationship 100 per cent. It makes us understand each other more and it make wi take things with a smile. Normally, we would get upset for certain things, and now we take everything with a smile. We put God first in everything we do,” he added.

The couple, based in Queen's, New York, have been married for six years and have six children. They met on the now outdated mobile app BlackBerry Messenger and became very good friends before they started a relationship.

At the time, Kerri-Ann had already emigrated and was living in the United States, while Dwayne was still in Jamaica.

“We were talking for about six months. So I decided I was going to go to Jamaica. I fell in love with his heart. So, after a while, we got married and then he came up with me.”

It was Dwayne's idea for them to start uploading videos online.

“It started from just me sitting down and watching YouTube videos every day and just saying to myself that I think I can do it. And not to say I am comparing myself to other persons, but mi just sit down and mi seh mi think mi can do this better than a next person. And I didn't have to create a channel… the page is my daughter's page and I turned it into C Miller Tv,” he said.

“Mi deh a work and mi leave work and go prank her at her workplace. Any time of the day, any time of the week. She is different, because she has to wait until she is at home on weekends, and sometimes I am prepared for that, so most of her pranks don't work. That's why she come suh drastic sometimes,” he continued.

Kerri-Ann told the Sunday Observer that trust is one of the main reasons both have been able to pull the most drastic pranks without hurting the relationship when the camera stops rolling.

“The level of trust is there, but not only that, when I came on the channel we both agreed that we were going to do pranks and just do them for enjoyment. So at the end of the day, when I hear that it's a prank, mi just glad. Mi haffi laugh. Him get him reaction and when me think about what I did mi haffi just laugh. It's not that extreme with anything. Once me hear seh it's a prank, mi heart good again,” she said.

In one video, the couple teamed up to prank Dwayne's sister at her home. The woman was moved to tears after what she thought was a violent outburst, as the couple argued indignantly, with Kerri-Ann pulling a knife and charging after Dwayne.

But both agreed that the airport prank remains undefeated. Kerri-Ann told the Sunday Observer that months later she still gets threats because of the video.

“They still call and thing like that, but I'm a positive person, and even when they come at me with negatives I just put forth positive and let them see that it's not that serious, because me and my husband are over it already,” she said.

Dwayne said many of those individuals have since become loyal supporters after learning their modus operandi.

“The same people who used to send in threats, they are the same ones in the comments now showing love, because they come over to the channel and realise that we're always doing pranks. They didn't really know that at the time. And when you check our analytics, Jamaica always pops up on top. It's crazy love from Jamaica. Jamaica a wi number one country of support,” she shared.

And, a typical day at home, Kerri-Ann said, is one of merriment and laughter.

“Our household is just vibes. A we seh vibes. A we seh fun and laughter. In our everyday life with our six kids it's like a party every day. We congregate in the living room, we play our music, and it is just niceness.”