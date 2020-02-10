Death toll from coronavirus keeps climbing

Health officials are now reporting that the death toll from the deadly coronavirus now stands at 910.

Officials are reporting that the virus claimed the lives of 97 more people on Sunday (Feb 9).

Only two of the 910 deaths were reported outside mainland China; one each in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

China’s National Health Commission now says that there are over 40,000 confirmed cases of the virus on mainland China.

When compared to the SARS outbreak, a total of 774 people died and just over 8,000 were infected; the death rate for the coronavirus is below the 9.6% rate for SARS.

The coronavirus death rate stands at around 2.2% globally.

Several other countries announced new infections over the weekend, including Canada.

According to Canadian officials there are seven confirmed cases of the virus; a total of four confirmed cases in British Colombia and three in Ontario.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday said it would be sending a team to China, starting on Monday or Tuesday, to investigate the coronavirus outbreak.