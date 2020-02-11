Death toll from coronavirus surpasses 1,000

The death toll from the new coronavirus was on Tuesday reported to have surpassed 1,000.

Representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) have confirmed that there are approximately 42,708 confirmed cases of the disease in China; with 393 more in 24 different countries.

A team from the WHO, led by Dr Bruce Aylward, arrived in mainland China on Monday and is expected to work with Chinese health officials to answer questions about the outbreak.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also used the opportunity to issue a plea for global unity against “a common enemy that does not respect borders or ideologies.”

Tedros went on to note that while the majority of coronavirus cases reported are primarily in mainland China, his organization had grown increasingly concerned about the virus being transmitted from people with no recent history of travel to China.