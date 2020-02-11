Death toll from coronavirus surpasses 1,000

Death toll from coronavirus surpasses 1,000Tuesday, February 11, 2020
|
The death toll from the new coronavirus was on Tuesday reported to have surpassed 1,000.
Representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) have confirmed that there are approximately 42,708 confirmed cases of the disease in China; with 393 more in 24 different countries.
A team from the WHO, led by Dr Bruce Aylward, arrived in mainland China on Monday and is expected to work with Chinese health officials to answer questions about the outbreak.
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also used the opportunity to issue a plea for global unity against “a common enemy that does not respect borders or ideologies.”
Tedros went on to note that while the majority of coronavirus cases reported are primarily in mainland China, his organization had grown increasingly concerned about the virus being transmitted from people with no recent history of travel to China.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy