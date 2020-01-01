Death toll from influenza virus rises in Trinidad

Thirty-seven people have died in Trinidad and Tobago because of the influenza virus. This is according to Trinidad’s Ministry of Health.

As a result, the Ministry is appealing to citizens to get vaccinated. On December 16, 2019, the Ministry issued a statement indicating that the death toll was 32 and that the cumulative number of vaccines administered was 40,162.

As of December 27, that number increased by 8,249 to 48,411 vaccines. The number of suspected influenza cases for the year was 3,434.

The latest statement from the Health Ministry reminded the population that the influenza virus is serious and is generally more severe than the common cold.

“The flu vaccine is available, at no cost, at all health centres,” it said, urging persons considered to be in vulnerable groups to get vaccinated.