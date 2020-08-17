Death Valley records world’s highest temperature in 9 decades

A temperature of 54.4 degrees Celsius (130 degrees Farenheit) was recorded in Death Valley, California, the highest on record since 1931, if verified.

The temperature was logged at Furnace Creek near the park’s center at 3:41 p.m. by an automated measuring system during a heat wave yesterday, August 16.

The National Weather Service says the temperature is preliminary and will need confirmation. “If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913, also at Death Valley. As this is an extreme temperature event, the recorded temperature will need to undergo a formal review,” the service said in a statement.

The location already has the record for highest temperature ever recorded — 56.67 Celsius (134 degrees Fahrenheit) recorded on July 10, 1913, but that temperature is disputed.

The World Meteorological Organization said tweeted yesterday, “This would be the hottest global temperature officially recorded since 1931,” it said.

That temperature was 131 degrees (55 Celsius) recorded in Kebili, Tunisia, on July 7, 1931, and is also disputed.

Death Valley is the lowest point in North America and is well-known for its blistering summer heat.