Deaths climb in the Caribbean: Islands face new cases amid coronavirus outbreak

Eight people have died across seven Caribbean islands as confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak climb in the region on Thursday (March 19).

As at 1:14 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped significantly over the 24-hour period—from 141 on Wednesday (March 18) to 178 currently.

Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Curaçao confirmed coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, joining Guyana, Cayman Islands and Martinique as regional countries and territories that have had patients succumb to the disease.

See the Caribbean breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases:

Dominican Republic: 13 new cases; 34 confirmed. Two patients have died.

Guadeloupe: Six new cases; 33 confirmed.

Martinique: Four new cases; 23 confirmed. One patient has died.

Jamaica: Two new cases; 15 confirmed. One patient has died.

French Guiana: Four new cases; 15 confirmed.

Cuba: Four new cases; 11 confirmed. One patient has died.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two new cases; nine confirmed.

Puerto Rico: One new case; six confirmed.

Guyana: One new case; five cases confirmed. One patient has died.

Aruba: One new case; four confirmed.

Curaçao: No new cases; three confirmed. One patient has died.

The Bahamas: Two new cases; three confirmed.

St Martin: No new cases; three confirmed.

US Virgin Islands: One new case; three confirmed.

Bermuda: Two new cases confirmed.

Barbados: No new cases; two confirmed.

St Lucia: No new cases; two confirmed.

Cayman Islands: No new cases; one confirmed. One patient has died.

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases: one confirmed.

Monserrat: No new cases; one confirmed.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; one confirmed.

Sint Maarten: One new case confirmed.

Out of the remaining Caribbean countries and territories, only Belize, Haiti, St Kitts and Nevis, Dominica and Grenada have no cases of the novel coronavirus.