Deborah Chen re-elected to NCD Alliance Board

Executive Director of The Heart Foundation of Jamaica, Deborah Chen has been re-elected to the Board of the NCD Alliance.

The NCD Alliance is a worldwide network of more than 2,000 organisations in over 170 countries, aligned to promote the prevention and control of Noncommunicable Diseases ( NCDs).

Chen was reappointed Director at the NCD Alliance’s 2019 General Assembly which was held recently in Geneva, Switzerland.

Chen will serve for a two-year term alongside 11 other senior executives from prominent health organisations across the world.

She has previously served as Vice-President of World Heart Federation, President of the InterAmerican Heart Foundation and Director of the Healthy Caribbean Coalition.

The NCD Alliance’s focus is to galvanise the efforts of governments and NGOs, to prevent and treat noncommunicable diseases. Its success will depend on the organisation’s ability to work across sectors to stimulate improved integration with health systems.