Deborah Chen re-elected to NCD Alliance Board

Deborah Chen re-elected to NCD Alliance BoardWednesday, August 07, 2019
|
Executive Director of The Heart Foundation of Jamaica, Deborah Chen has been re-elected to the Board of the NCD Alliance.
The NCD Alliance is a worldwide network of more than 2,000 organisations in over 170 countries, aligned to promote the prevention and control of Noncommunicable Diseases ( NCDs).
Chen was reappointed Director at the NCD Alliance’s 2019 General Assembly which was held recently in Geneva, Switzerland.
Chen will serve for a two-year term alongside 11 other senior executives from prominent health organisations across the world.
She has previously served as Vice-President of World Heart Federation, President of the InterAmerican Heart Foundation and Director of the Healthy Caribbean Coalition.
The NCD Alliance’s focus is to galvanise the efforts of governments and NGOs, to prevent and treat noncommunicable diseases. Its success will depend on the organisation’s ability to work across sectors to stimulate improved integration with health systems.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy