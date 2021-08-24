Debra looking to put a dent in dementia

More than 270 Jamaicans have been awarded Chevening Scholarships since Jamaica's first cohort in 1984. Founded in 1983, Chevening is the United Kingdom Government's global scholarship programme aimed at developing global leaders through providing the opportunity to undertake postgraduate study in the UK.

This year, 17 outstanding Jamaicans were selected for the scholarship. Today the Jamaica Observer presents another in its series of stories on some of the 2021-2022 awardees.

NOTING that the demand for effective interventions for dementia and other neurological and age-related disorders far outstrips their availability, community-based physiotherapist Debra Callendar has drawn up a blueprint which she will implement after she completes her master's degree at Brighton and Sussex Medical School.

Callendar, who has 20 years of experience in the private and public sectors spanning all areas within the scope of practice with emphasis on adult neurological physiotherapy, spine and cardiopulmonary physiotherapy, will read for an MSc in Dementia Studies.

While her passion for the field has never wavered, she has noted two consistent challenges in her lengthy tenure, delivering cost-effective care solutions that empower caregivers and patients whose condition has progressed, while also providing interventions that identify early disease, prevent or the slow progression, and optimise quality of life.

Against that backdrop, Callendar explained that her decision to apply for a Chevening Scholarship to pursue this course of study stemmed from recognition that this option would open a greater scope of opportunity for her vision of educating at the professional level, but, importantly, the community level as well.

“This programme will also help me to develop products that improve access, affordability, individualisation, and variety in care options as well as potentially impacting national policy regarding people in this group, who, despite making up 10 per cent of the population, are often disadvantaged socio-economically and are not usually well represented among Jamaica's competing health priorities,” the 50-year-old reasoned.

“Chevening will also provide me valuable exposure to institutions as well as cultural and social experiences unique to the United Kingdom. I'll also have access to a supportive network of like-minded individuals.

“But I must emphasise that the most exciting aspect of my Chevening journey will be to obtain a world-class education in the area of ageing health and dementia, a subject which I am passionate about, alongside leading educators and researchers in the field,” added Callendar.