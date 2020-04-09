Decision on schools to be made before end of Easter break

Decision on schools to be made before end of Easter breakThursday, April 09, 2020
Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Jamaicans will
know whether schools will be reopened or whether there will be an extension of
the school year before the end of the Easter break.
The nation will also be informed further regarding the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examination.
Holness reiterated during a virtual press conference that schools will remain closed until April 22.
“Every educational institution as defined in the Education Act shall remain closed until the 22nd day of April 2020… . As usual, we will give you enough advance notice of our decision to reopen or to close,” Holness said.
Holness said that minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda, will be present at the next press briefing to relay information about the decisions pertaining to the extension of the school term and PEP.
The closure of public schools was among the early decisions taken by the Government as part of measures to contain and control the spread of the coronavirus (C0VID-19).
