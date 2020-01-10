Decrease in electricity prices expected with activation of new power plant

Decrease in electricity prices expected with activation of new power plantFriday, January 10, 2020
With the new power plant in Old Harbour up and running, the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) believes that it should lead to marginal decreases in electricity bills for customers.
According to a report coming forward, this new 194 megawatt-combined cycle plant will use about half the amount of fuel previously used by other plants.
This is now expected to lead to a decrease in the costs of electricity to customers. It is also expected to result in a decrease in Jamaica’s fuel import bill by 5 to 10 per cent.
The plant at Old Harbour is Jamaica’s second natural gas plant following the conversion of Bogue in 2016.
