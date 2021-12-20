Defiant Golding disagrees with political ombudsman

OPPOSITION Leader Mark Golding says he disagrees with recommendations made by Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown to make amends for statements he made at a People's National Party meeting in Clarendon North Western on November 29.

At that meeting Golding had told supporters, “Your party needs you now. Is time fi step up and get busy, and get wicked pan dem to. If yu think this going come easy, yu fooling yuself; Labourite nah give up this so easy. The first step in the journey is to win back local government.”

He had also labelled Jamaica Labour Party Chairman Robert Montague, who is also the transport and mining minister as a “likkle bwoy” and “minister scandal”.

The political ombudsman chided Golding for those statements and called him out, as well as PNP General Secretary Dayton Campbell for their absence from a meeting that was set for December 13 to deal with the matter.

Golding, apparently in response to public backlash, had sought to explain his remarks, telling supporters during a tour of St Ann divisions some days later, “When I say it's time to get busy, time to get wicked, what I mean is get serious and put your shoulder to the wheel and not take things for granted, and listen to the people, and be humble among the people. That is what I mean when I say those things. I believe in peace and love every time.”

He had also responded to a letter from Parchment Brown, saying, “Since receiving your letter, I have shared with you a video recording of my public speech in which that clarification was given, to bring it to your attention. I meant no offence beyond the normal banter from a political platform. In light of the foregoing, it is not necessary for us to meet tomorrow.”

But Parchment Brown responded to say her office received his letter after the close of the planned meeting. However, according to an e-mail dated December 12 from the opposition leader, he had indicated that he didn't see a need for the meeting as he had already publicly clarified that the “get wicked” term was not in any way intended to incite violence.

The political ombudsman had also noted the terms “get wicked”, and reference to Montague as “di likkle bwoy Montague, minister of scandal” are words which have breached the political code of conduct.

She recommended that Golding make a public apology for using the words; write a brief note of apology to the minister; and donate up to $20,000 to a basic school in Montague's constituency by today.

This, after she pointed out that as an MP and leader of the Opposition Golding had, despite his explanation about it being political banter and thus not meant to harm, demonstrated by his utterances that he considered his remarks acceptable for the political platform.

Golding responded last Saturday, stating that he disagreed with the conclusions “and, therefore, recommendations”, insisting that the “little boy” comment was “quite trivial platform banter for which an 'unambiguous full-throated apology from a public platform' is unwarranted”.

He argued that “the used car scandal, the Firearm Licensing Authority scandal, the massive AAJ/NMIA breach of public body regulations and the recent CAP contracting scandal have all occurred under Minister Montague's watch. Referring to him as 'minister of scandals' is therefore fair comment by an Opposition politician”.

He said the political ombudsman has shown a disappointing lack of appreciation for the principle of accountability and ministerial responsibility by stating that his conflating of scandals within agencies of the ministry on to the minister was troubling, without evidence of culpability of wrongdoing.

“The buck stops with him,” Golding argued.

Asked if this means he did not intend to act on the recommendations, Golding told the Jamaica Observer that his correspondence to the Office of the Political Ombudsman outlines what he is prepared to say, at this point.