Defying the odds!

The phrase “overcoming the odds” is an understatement for 24-year-old Joshua Burgess.

Though born with congenital rubella syndrome, which has caused him to suffer from a number of health challenges over the years, he continues to break barriers.

On September 28, Burgess participated in the prestigious UNESCO Information for All Programme's (IFAP) Second Artificial Intelligence for Information Accessibility (AI4IA) Conference, where he spoke about 'Openness and Inclusivity for the Disabled Community in a New Era'.

“My presentation reflected my views as a young, blind Jamaican also living with chronic hearing loss. It was important for me to note that, while I have benefited from artificial intelligence's (AI) ability to help me integrate into society, it is also important for us to recognise that it is not a one-size-fits-all. We must collaborate with key stakeholders to ensure openness, inclusivity, fairness, and accessibility for everyone,” said Burgess.

His presentation specifically focused on the value and importance of artificial intelligence for disabled people, specifically the blind, and some of the AI-powered tools that facilitate independent living.

He also spoke about the bias and ethical concerns in the development of artificial intelligence technologies and how that intersects with data collection, privacy, and the risk of marginalisation. He shared, too, the importance of a multi-stakeholder approach for increased inclusiveness in developing a framework for AI in the Caribbean.

Joshua was born with congenital rubella syndrome, which resulted in a number of complications, including microcephaly, chronic hearing loss, and visual impairment. He has had roughly 18 surgical procedures before the age of two to correct a variety of eye-related issues. He eventually lost his eyesight completely at the age of 15, which resulted in him having a difficult time adjusting to his new surroundings.

Despite the difficulties he endured, he completed his high school education at Liberty College and went on to the Caribbean Institute of Media and Communication (CARIMAC) wher he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. He then travelled to Birkbeck College in London to earn a Master of Science in Sport Marketing. He has always been surrounded by colleagues and tutors who have supplied him with much-needed assistance and counselling.

“After returning from London in 2020, I spent many months at home, largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also because I was uncertain about where I would go from here. By God's grace, PR ETC, owned and operated by Tess-Maria Leon, offered me an internship that is affording me real-life work experience and, no doubt, will open many doors for me,” said Burgess.

“I am also grateful to Emprezz Golding and the Talk Up Yout team who also embraced me, and where I have been able to participate in live programming on one of my favourite topics – sports. And, of course, to Cordel Green of the UNESCO Information For All ProgrammeWorking Group and the Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica for recognising the importance of inclusion for disabled persons in a conference of this magnitude. I owe my blessings to God and these three people,” he added.

The purpose of the UNESCO Information for All Programme's Second Artificial Intelligence for Information Accessibility Conference is to highlight the role of access to information laws and their implementation to build back strong institutions for the public good and sustainable development, as well as to strengthen the right to information and international cooperation in the field of implementing this human right.

This year's event is co-hosted by the Kule Institute for Advanced Studies (KIAS) and the AI for Society (AI4S), both at the University of Alberta in Canada; the International Centre for Information Ethics (ICIE); Future Africa at the University of Pretoria in South Africa; the Centre for New Economic Diplomacy (CNED) in ORF, India; and the Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica, all under the auspices of the UNESCO Caribbean Office and the UNESCO Regional Office for Southern Africa.

Other speakers included Juliet “Julie Mango” Bodley, engineer and Jamaican actress; Tyler Jaynes, a non-traditional bioethicist; Ufulu Martha-Junior Chisale, youth ambassador for International Centre For Information Ethics; Colin Clark, associate director, Inclusive Design Research Centre, Ontario College of Art & Design (OCAD) University; and Filipe Medon, PhD candidate at The State University of Rio de Janeiro.