Dehring takes satellite internet service to rural Portland community

Mr. Bombastic, Shaggy, recently journeyed to Portland to support his longtime friend Chris Dehring as the CEO launched ReadyTV’s, ReadyNet internet service, in Mullet Hall in the eastern parish.

It was the first time residents of the deep rural community had the opportunity to witness satellite internet in the community.

“I’m honoured to be a part of this…and I salute the ReadyTV/ReadyNet team on their hard work and brilliant execution,” Shaggy posted on his Instagram page, following the launch. Shaggy is one of the directors of ReadyTV, as well as billionaire Michel Lee-Chin, who is the single-largest shareholder in the company.

“This venture is very important to the development of Jamaica. ReadyTV and the Ready team is doing an excellent job leading Jamaica to the first world in technology. It’s not just important to provide fast and reliable internet to these rural areas… it’s also very important that it’s affordable!” the Grammy award-winning superstar noted.

The project came out of the ReadyTV directors’ recognition of the disparity in internet access between rural and urban areas. According to Dehring, the internet solution will provide all Jamaicans with affordable high-speed unshared internet. At present, the company says, there is a huge disparity between children in Kingston who pay $2,500 for internet versus those in rural areas that will have to pay $25,000 in government taxes PLUS service fees to access the same internet.

Also singing ReadyTV’s praises was Agriculture Minister Audley Shaw who bragged about the intervention on social media.

“Satellite internet will soon be commercially available to rural villages and remote farmers. High-speed broadband internet will drastically improve greenhouse farming, research, innovation and communication!” he noted.