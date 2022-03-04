Delano Tucker sets his sights on food security

PORT MARIA, St Mary — Delano Tucker, the Guy's Hill High School student whose heartbreaking story of need captivated Jamaica's attention this week, intends to make the most of the outpouring of support he and his family have received. The 17-year-old already knows what he will study in college now that his tuition has been paid in full and the door to receiving an education is wide open.

“When I go to CASE (College of Agriculture, Science and Education) I want to study to be an agricultural inspector because during COVID-19 I realise that Jamaica food security is not as secure; so I want to contribute to making it more secure,” he told the Jamaica Observer on Thursday. “I have interest [in] farming because it has always been around me. My mommy and my father do a lot of farming.”

His tuition and boarding fees have been covered in full. President of the People's National Party Mark Golding made the announcement via his TikTok account on Wednesday. Golding said he had reached out to the school's administration and an agreement had been reached to cover the teen's fees for the duration of his studies.

Tucker and his family's woes were first highlighted by the YouTube channel Street Driven TV. The youngster, who lives in the hills of Springfield, St Mary with his mother, father and younger sister, appealed to Jamaica for help. He spoke about their abject living conditions, how they all shared one room and their too-frequent struggle to find meals. The outpouring of support has left them stunned — and very grateful.

“I know I would get the help but I never know the video would go so wide. And based on what I'm seeing it look like it will be out there a good while,” said Delano.

Help has been pouring in from well-known locals such as sprinter Asafa Powell who, much to Tucker's surprise, visited him on Wednesday.

“I was very excited because I only see him on TV and he said he will definitely be coming back to see me,” said a still-awestruck Delano. “Sometimes it doesn't feel real that so much happen so fast.”

The challenge now, he said, was finding enough time to take the calls from those offering encouragement or assistance.

“I am so really grateful for the help and everything so far. Sometimes, I even wish there was more of me because I have been receiving so much calls. It is also the same for my mother; she wish there was more of her because her phone is busy every day,” he explained.

Good Samaritans have been flooding the Tuckers' phones with calls in an attempt to give them donations of food, clothing and money among other much-needed items, they said.

Delano's 13-year-old sister, Deneisha Tucker, told the Observer that one donor sent her a tablet. She is grateful as she was desperately in need of the device.

“I feel extra-happy for the things I get. I receive clothes, shoes and a tablet. I am very happy for the tablet because the one I had stop working. I can now use it for school and to go do my homework,” she said.

The teenagers' parents, Desmond and Nattris Tucker, are also overjoyed by the outpouring of love the family has been receiving

“My parents feel good that we get the help. They were very compliant when ( Street Driven TV) was doing the video because they knew that we wanted the help and they took the opportunity,” Delano said.