Delicately placed Tallawahs need win against Patriots in CPL

Smarting from another home loss, the Jamaica Tallawahs will look to rebound on Thursday night (Sept 19) with a victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Sabina Park.

Tallawahs are desperate for a win to keep their slim and fading hopes of progressing to the next phase of the competition alive after they losing to leaders Guyana Amazon Warriors also at Sabina Park on Wednesday night (Sept 18).

Tallawahs are rooted at the bottom of the fixtures on two points from their six matches. Their only victory is against the Barbados Tridents last Sunday.

So far, it has been a disastrous home experience for the Tallawahs as they lost to St Lucia Zouks and Trinbago Knight Riders last week Thursday and Friday at Sabina Park. Tallawahsâ€™ performances have spurred the fans to keep away from Sabina Park.

Interestingly though, Tallawahs can still advance to the next stage of the tournament, as Zouks and Tridents are also on two points with Patriots on six. To secure their place, however, they will have to win all four matches that are left in the preliminary round. Patriots, although in a better position in the standing, are precariously perched, as they are third on six points from six matches and will need a win to place themselves in a position to advance.