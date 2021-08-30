Delivering God's word

Bishop Garfield Daley of Faith Chapel of Faith Apostolic Ministries preaches his sermon yesterday for his online audience on Facebook and YouTube at the St Andrew-based church.

Churches, in the lastest orders under the Disaster Risk Management Act, are allowed to have 20 people in attendance.

However, a number of them have resorted to having only a small number in the sanctuary to facilitate streaming of services as it is difficult for many to move around based on public transportation limitation because of the no-movement days.

(Photo: Garfield Robinson)