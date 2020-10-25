Delta bans 460 passengers for breaching mask policy

Delta Air Lines has banned 460 people

for not following its mask policy.

Delta’s chief executive officer, Ed Bastian, in a memo to employees said, “As of this week, we’ve added 460 people to our no-fly list for refusing to comply with our mask requirement.”

Previously, just under 300 people had been banned from flying with the airline for non-compliance.

Passengers have been required to wear masks on flights since May 4. All major airlines have implemented mask policy for passengers which they say is necessary to protect passengers and crew members.