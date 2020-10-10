Delta causes more than 700,000 power outages in the US

More than

700,000 power outages were reported after Hurricane Delta made landfall in

Louisiana, United States, on Friday evening.

Delta, which arrived near Creole in Louisiana as a category 2 storm, is now a tropical depression as it moves further inland.

But before downgrading Delta caused some damage in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi where it is said that about 761,000 power outages were reported.

Delta also blew down some fences and brought lots of rainfall to the three states.

Lake Charles in Louisiana, which was severely damaged by Hurricane Laura weeks ago, was also affected by Delta.

Downgrading to a tropical depression on Saturday morning, Delta is expected to move across western and northern Mississippi before heading to Tennessee on Saturday night.

And according to the National Hurricane Center, Delta will continue to bring lots of rain as it travels across the United States.

“These rainfall amounts will lead to flash, urban, small stream, and minor river flooding,” the National Hurricane Center said.

“As much as 3 inches of rain is expected in Alabama, the Tennessee Valley and the Mid-Atlantic over the course of the weekend. There is a potential for 3 to 6 inches in the Southern to Central Appalachians, which could lead to flash, urban, small stream, along with isolated minor river flooding,” the center said.