Delta variant detected in Jamaica -Tufton

Delta variant detected in Jamaica -TuftonWednesday, August 18, 2021
|
The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) confirmed that the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been detected on the island.
In a release on Wednesday (August 18) the MOHW said the variant was detected in 22 of 60 samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).
“Epidemiology and laboratory teams are doing further analysis to see if there is any particular significant factor related to the 22 identified. The public will be kept updated,” Minister Tufton said in the release.
“It has never been more important for our people, including those 12 years and older to get vaccinated, ” added the minister.
Jamaica has recorded an additional 289 new infections, in addition there have been 19 more deaths from the COVID-19 virus.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy