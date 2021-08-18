Delta variant detected in Jamaica -Tufton

The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) confirmed that the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been detected on the island.

In a release on Wednesday (August 18) the MOHW said the variant was detected in 22 of 60 samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

“Epidemiology and laboratory teams are doing further analysis to see if there is any particular significant factor related to the 22 identified. The public will be kept updated,” Minister Tufton said in the release.

“It has never been more important for our people, including those 12 years and older to get vaccinated, ” added the minister.

Jamaica has recorded an additional 289 new infections, in addition there have been 19 more deaths from the COVID-19 virus.