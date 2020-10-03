Dengue cases increasing in St Lucia

Dengue cases increasing in St LuciaSaturday, October 03, 2020
|
Health officials in St Lucia say they have seen an increase in cases of the mosquito-borne dengue fever since an outbreak was declared in August.
To date, St Lucia has recorded a total of 503 confirmed cases of dengue, but so far there have been no deaths.
Although cases have been identified throughout the island, most of the confirmed cases are concentrated in the northern region in areas such as Castries, Bexon and Central Babonneau.
Fifty-three per cent of the cases are male and the age group 5 to 14 years accounts for approximately 39 per cent of cases.
Across the island, all four serotypes of Dengue have been known to circulate, and for 2020, serotypes 2 and 3 have been identified in the population accounting for 14 per cent and 3 per cent of the cases, respectively.
Dengue Fever is a mosquito-borne disease transmitted by the bite of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito.
