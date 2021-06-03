PHOTO: Denham Town Primary to be renamed today in honour of Seaga

Thursday, June 03, 2021

Michael Robinson (left) and his son Dwight put the finishing touches on a painting at the entrance of the Denham Town Primary School in West Kingston. The school will today be renamed Edward Seaga Primary, in honour of the former prime minister and Member of Parliament for Kingston Western. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)

