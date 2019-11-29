Denis Lee shoots his way to the top at Rifle Association Championship

(From left) David Rickman, Denis Lee and Patrick Thompson, emerged as the top shooters at the Jamaica Rifle Association’s (JRA) National Full Bore Rifle Championships, which wrapped up on Sunday November 24.

Denis Lee was the Grand Aggregate winner at the recent Jamaica Rifle Association’s (JRA) National Full Bore Rifle Championships at the Jamaica Defence Force Range in Twickenham Park, St Catherine.

Lee, shooting in the O-Class, amassed 236.11 points and won ahead of X-Class master marksmen David Rickman with a score of 235.12 points. O-Class shooter Aubrey Yee Sang finished third with 232.14 points. The Championship was contested in three classes and shot in two days over a total of six ranges with marksmen shooting 300 yards, 500 yards and 600 yards on both occasions. National Full Bore Captain, Karen Anderson was full of praise for Lee.

“Denis is an O-Class shooter, who is an intermediate and he beat an X-Class which is a Master Class, and we had three beginner shooters for which we are excited about and they did very well. He finished well above a lot of X-Class and O-Class shooters so that bodes well for the sports. I think competition is always good and always brings out the best in people and we see who can handle pressure and who can’t and Dennis really handle it well and we are excited about that,” Anderson pointed out.

Lee and Yee Sang were first and second in the O-Class, respectively; while Dwayne Ford was third with 221.7 points. Similarly, Rickman topped the X-Class, where Claude Russell scored 229.8 to finish second and John Nelson placed third with 226.10 points.

In the T-Class, for beginners, Patrick Thompson topped the field with 221.9 points ahead of Alomar McNaughton and Naomi Campbell, who were second and third respectively with 206.7 points and 157.1 points.

Thompson also finished 6th overall in the grand aggregate, serving notice that he could cause trouble for more experienced shooters in the near future. Anderson also explained that the Championships are part of the shooters’ preparations for the 2020 West Indies Full Bore Rifle Championships which will be held in Antigua and Barbuda next May.