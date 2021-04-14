Denmark ends its use of the AstraZeneca vaccine

Denmark will no longer be vaccinating its citizens with the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. This decision comes amidst increase concerns over rare cases of blood clots.

Just last week, the European Medicines Agency announced a possible link between the vaccine and blood clots but said the risk of dying of Covid-19 was much greater.

According to the BBC, this termination is expected to delay Denmark’s vaccination efforts by several weeks.

All 2.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be withdrawn until further notice.

“The Danish Health Authority has decided to continue the vaccination against Covid-19 without the vaccine from AstraZeneca,” Danish officials said in a statement.

But it did not do rule out the possibility of the vaccine being used once again.

Almost one million people in Denmark have been vaccinated, with approximately 150,000 of them receiving the AstraZeneca jab.

Denmark was also the first country to suspend the use of this vaccine.

