Dennis Chung and Rudolph Speid appointed to JFF board

Rudolph

Speid and Dennis Chung have been appointed to the board of directors of the

Jamaica Football Federation (JFF). The announcement was made at a press

conference on Tuesday.

Both have been co-opted to the executive as non-voting members, with Chung, a financial analyst, expected to chair the finance committee, and Speid, an accountant, who is the technical director of Cavalier Football Club, will be part of the technical and development committee.

Both were unanimously approved at a board meeting on January 29 and are expected to take up the positions after being ratified.

According to the release, JFF President Michael Ricketts said that this year would be critical for the islandâ€™s football, and both Chung and Speid are being placed into areas that are going to be decisive in the fortunes of the programme.

They will join Ricketts, the three vice-presidents and the 13 parish presidents on the board.