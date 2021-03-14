Dentists Timoll, Ferguson, docs back vaccine

AS concern continues to swirl regarding the safety of the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, local doctors and the Ministry of Health and Wellness have thrown their full support and confidence behind its continued use on the population.

Dr Maxwell Timoll, a 75-year-old dentist from May Pen, Clarendon, told the Jamaica Observer it was his best bet, as he confidently walked from the vaccination centre at May Pen Hospital on Thursday.

“I'm getting vaccines from I was a kid. It's the best bet, especially at my age. It is so prevalent I thought we would all experience someone who has died from it but thankfully, I have not. I am staying home but I am also giving myself a chance,” Dr Timoll said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Dr Charles Robertson, a general practitioner in May Pen who asserted that as a physician he has to lead by example, especially since he understands the importance of being vaccinated.

“This is a new phenomena but the principle remains the same, worse in this case where COVID is a very traumatic and life-threatening scenario. As a physician I implore to my patients the importance of getting vaccinated when the time comes as this, to me, is our only hope of getting rid of this disastrous nuisance. Many friends, many people have asked my advice and I am careful because people have various social and religious beliefs, but I try to administer to them in the scientific way so they can understand the importance of the vaccine,” Dr Robertson said. “I lost a colleague and lost couple patients who had it. There is a great emotional attachment and because of that I implore on my patients to make sure they get their vaccine.”

Former Minister of Health Dr Fenton Ferguson also welcomed vaccine use, and urged all Jamaicans to protect themselves against the novel coronavirus after he was vaccinated at Princess Margaret Hospital in St Thomas on Friday.

“You cannot go wrong with getting vaccinated. It is the way to go, and I hope that all Jamaicans will follow the example that front line health care workers like myself and many others have set,” Dr Ferguson said.

In a statement issued Thursday March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) advised that there was no reason to stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine though some countries in Europe and elsewhere have moved to halt its use over concerns about blood clots.

“WHO is aware that, as a precautionary measure, a few countries in the European Union (EU) have suspended use of a specific batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine distributed in the EU, based on reports of rare blood coagulation disorders in persons who had received vaccine from that particular batch. This was decided as a precaution whilst a full investigation is finalised,” the WHO said in a statement made public via its website.

“It is important to note that the European Medicines Agency's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee position is that the vaccine's benefits continue to outweigh its risks, and the vaccine can continue to be administered while investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing,” the WHO added.

Further, the WHO has advised that it is doing its own investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, regarding the concerns of the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said the country's position is that they continue to be guided by the WHO and its experts who continue to monitor and examine, plus approve the use of vaccines.

Dr Tufton said while Jamaica has excellent clinicians and researchers who can provide significant support around the application and taking of medicines, the clinical research and clinical trials are absolutely critical to determining which vaccine is administered to the population.