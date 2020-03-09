Deported: Haitians among six found guilty of breaching Bahamas’ Immigration Act

Four Haitian nationals have been ordered deported from the Bahamas after they were found guilty of breaching the Immigration Act.

The police report that on March 3, the four Haitians – Donna Alain, 35, Allia Samdi, 28, David Toussaint, 37, and Joseph Francis, 34 – were found in Grand Bahama without proper documentation.

When they appeared in court recently, they pleaded guilty to the charge and were fined US$300 each or in default serve one-year imprisonment at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The accused paid their fines and were turned over to the custody of the Immigration Department for deportation.

Meanwhile, in a separate matter, Colombian national Elizabeth Cristina Bolivar, 37, and Peruvian national Ana Jurez Loayza, 35, were also charged with overstaying.

It is alleged that the women were found at a resort on March 3 after the expiration of the period of time granted to them by an Immigration officer. They both overstayed their visitor’s status by 91 days.

Both pleaded guilty to the charge. Bolivar was fined US$700 or in default serve four months imprisonment and Loayza was fined US$1,500 or in default serve four months.

The women paid their fines and were handed over into the custody of Immigration Department for deportation to their respective countries.

The six nationals were flown to New Providence last Thursday to the Detention Centre to await deportation.