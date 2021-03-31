Deportee from US, now wants permit to visit sick mom in Canada

Dear Mr Brown:

I am inadmissible to visit Canada, based on being deported from the US on a drug conviction. However, I would like to visit my mother who is elderly and sick. Please explain how one can get a temporary resident permit. I know that it can allow me to stay and even work in Canada.

— EH

Dear EH,

Thank you for your query. I am not sure when you were deported or convicted. However, I am still going to provide a general outline regarding a temporary resident permit (TRP).

Temporary Resident Permit

A temporary resident permit (TRP) is a highly discretionary document that may be issued to an inadmissible person to allow them to enter or remain in Canada, where justified. This allows Canada to respond to social, humanitarian and economic commitment in response to exceptional circumstances. The risk of entry to Canada is weighed against the foreign national's need for admission. The circumstances must be compelling and sufficient to overcome inadmissibility.

A TRP is a document that can carry privileges greater than those accorded to visitors, students, and workers with temporary resident status. It allows application inland for a work or study permit, and may give access to health or other social services. Moreover, after a certain period of time, a TRP holder may apply for Canadian Permanent Residence.

Period of Validity

A TRP may be extended or cancelled by a visa officer. If the period of validity elapses, the person must apply for a new permit, which marks a break in continuity. The permit is no longer valid if the permit holder leaves Canada, unless re-entry has specifically been authorised.

A temporary resident permit in the context of criminality can still be granted if:

• The offence was minor, ie, there was no involvement of drugs, physical violence, or damage to property;

• There were no more than two convictions;

• There was no pattern of criminal behaviour;

• The individual has completed all sentences; and

• There is a high probability that the individual will successfully settle in Canada without committing further offences.

Criteria

The overall rationale for granting a TRP is: the need to enter or remain in Canada must be compelling and sufficient to overcome the risk and the risk to Canadians or Canadian society is minimal and the need for the presence in Canada outweighs said risk.

A person may be eligible for a TRP who is:

• Inadmissible and seeking to enter Canada if an officer is of the opinion that it is justified in the circumstances;

• In Canada and is inadmissible; or

• Not eligible for renewal of status.

The following factors are examples of considerations for granting a TRP:

• The factors which make the person's presence in Canada necessary (eg family ties, job

qualifications, economic contribution, and temporary attendance at an event).

• The intention of the legislation (eg protecting public health or the health care system or the security of Canada or Canadians).

• The type/class of application and pertinent family composition, both in the home country and in Canada.

• The tangible or intangible benefits which may accrue to the person concerned and to others.

• The bona fides of the sponsor, host, or employer.

• The historical pattern of non-compliance of the law.

• The credibility of the applicant.

• The possibility that the applicant intends to become a permanent resident and the risk of requiring social assistance.

– Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM—a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to documents.jamaica2canada@gmail.com