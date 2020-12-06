Deportee tests positive for COVID-19 in Jamaica

Deportee tests positive for COVID-19 in JamaicaSunday, December 06, 2020
|
A deportee, who arrived in Jamaica aboard a controversial charter flight from the United Kingdom on Wednesday, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness confirmed the positive test result on Friday (December 4).
According to the man who is asymptomatic, he suspects he may have caught the virus on the deportation flight.
“I don’t know where I got COVID, but the deportation flight was very crowded and people were taking their masks off,” he said.
The man who arrived as part of a group of thirteen is being held in isolation at the St Joseph’s medical facility in Kingston.
The other 12 deportees are reported to be staying at the Olympia Crown Hotel in Kingston.
Prior to the man’s arrival, he had been in detention in the UK for almost a month. It’s understood was deported as a result of being convicted for several drug offences.
