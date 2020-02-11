Deportees from England to arrive in Jamaica at noon

The 17 Jamaicans who are being deported from the UK are scheduled to land on the island at 12 noon Tuesday (Feb 11).

A shuttle from the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Specialised Operations Unit (SOU) left Deanery Road in St Andrew at 11:00 am.

Bound for the Norman Manly International Airport (NMIA) the shuttle will be the vehicle to receive the deportees, who British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described as “foreign criminals”.

The 17 will then be transported back the SOU based where they will be processed and released.

A heavy police presence has been reported in the vicinity of the SOU.