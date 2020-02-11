Deportees from England to arrive in Jamaica at noon

Deportees from England to arrive in Jamaica at noonTuesday, February 11, 2020
|
The 17 Jamaicans who are being deported from the UK are scheduled to land on the island at 12 noon Tuesday (Feb 11).
A shuttle from the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Specialised Operations Unit (SOU) left Deanery Road in St Andrew at 11:00 am.
Bound for the Norman Manly International Airport (NMIA) the shuttle will be the vehicle to receive the deportees, who British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described as “foreign criminals”.
The 17 will then be transported back the SOU based where they will be processed and released.
A heavy police presence has been reported in the vicinity of the SOU.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy